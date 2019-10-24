Israel Agrees to Release Palestinian Prisoner on Hunger Strike

Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Ghannam yesterday suspended his hunger strike after 102 days after an Israeli court set a timeframe which would bring an end to his administrative detention.

Ghannam, who suffers from Leukaemia, has become “nothing more than a skeleton” as a result of his hunger strike in protest of his continued detention by occupation forces.

Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Ghannam completed his 100th day without food Monday, along with five other prisoners, in a protest against the Israeli occupation authorities. https://t.co/UD58NK0g3a — Samidoun (@SamidounPP) October 23, 2019

His lawyer Ashraf Abu-Sneineh wrote on Facebook:

“The Israeli Supreme Court in Jerusalem issued today a final decision setting a certain time for ending the administrative detention of the prisoner Ahmed Ghannam.”

Before he was taken from the hospital to Ofer Prison, Ghannam asked for a family visit and the Israeli intelligence accepted his request.

انتصار الإرادة المضرب عن الطعام لاكثر من مائة يوم احمد غنام يفك اضرابة عن الطعام بعد قرار محكمة العدل العليا قبل… Posted by Ashraf Abu Sneineh Adv on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

The 42-year-old was arrested on June 18. He has previously spent nine years in Israeli jails. He is married and has two children.

Five other Palestinians, including Palestinian-Jordanian citizen Heba al-Labadi, who was arrested at Allenby Crossing, are also on hunger strike.

According to official statistics, there are 5,700 Palestinian prisoners inside the Israeli jails, including 48 females, 230 children and 500 being held under administrative detention.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)