Israel Allows Fuel to Enter Gaza after 3-Day Stop

Israel has resumed allowing fuel entries into the blockaded Gaza Strip following a three-day hiatus, according to a Palestinian official, Anadolu Agency reports.

Mohammad Thabet, the spokesman for Gaza’s electricity company, told Anadolu Agency:

“The resumption of fuel supplies to [Gaza’s only] power plant enabled us to run another generator. This will add another 25 megawatts to the plant’s daily production.”

Top story: Israel stops fuel supplies for Gaza power plant – Palestine Post 24 https://t.co/Mjlwv9JyEY, see more https://t.co/ckYECnhwmB — harlechnnorfolk (@harlechnnorfolk) June 28, 2019

The Hamas leadership on Wednesday told mediating countries and international organizations to impress upon Israel to abide by its commitments reached in an understanding late last year for a cease-fire.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh asked Egypt, Qatar, and the UN, who brokered the truce between Israel and resistance factions, to assume responsibility for forcing Israel to implement its obligations, including allowing fuel into the coastal enclave.

Israel lets in fuel for Gaza power plant under renewed peace agreementhttps://t.co/wo8yRmtfJD pic.twitter.com/WfjIuyHigL — The National (@TheNationalUAE) June 29, 2019

On Tuesday, Israel blocked fuel deliveries to the Gaza Strip, citing the launch of arson balloons from the blockaded territory.

Israel had resumed fuel supplies to Gaza as part of the truce. It improved electricity supply to the strip, where 2 million residents currently receive around 12 hours of power a day. Earlier, there was heavy load shedding — blackouts to avoid overloading the system — with residents receiving power supply just six hours a day.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)