Israel Allows Fuel to Enter Gaza after 3-Day Stop

June 29, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Besieged Gaza has struggled for years with power shortages due to limited fuel access and degraded infrastructure. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Israel has resumed allowing fuel entries into the blockaded Gaza Strip following a three-day hiatus, according to a Palestinian official, Anadolu Agency reports.

Mohammad Thabet, the spokesman for Gaza’s electricity company, told Anadolu Agency:

“The resumption of fuel supplies to [Gaza’s only] power plant enabled us to run another generator. This will add another 25 megawatts to the plant’s daily production.”

The Hamas leadership on Wednesday told mediating countries and international organizations to impress upon Israel to abide by its commitments reached in an understanding late last year for a cease-fire.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh asked Egypt, Qatar, and the UN, who brokered the truce between Israel and resistance factions, to assume responsibility for forcing Israel to implement its obligations, including allowing fuel into the coastal enclave.

On Tuesday, Israel blocked fuel deliveries to the Gaza Strip, citing the launch of arson balloons from the blockaded territory.

Israel had resumed fuel supplies to Gaza as part of the truce. It improved electricity supply to the strip, where 2 million residents currently receive around 12 hours of power a day. Earlier, there was heavy load shedding — blackouts to avoid overloading the system — with residents receiving power supply just six hours a day.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.