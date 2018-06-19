Israel Anger as UK Prince William Set to Visit ‘Occupied’ East Jerusalem

Israeli Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Zeev Elkin was enraged as UK Prince William referred to East Jerusalem as occupied land, claiming that “united” Jerusalem has been the Jewish capital for 3,000 years, Israeli news website Ynet News reported yesterday.

According to the news site, Prince William, who is to arrive in the region on June 25, will visit the occupied Old City of Jerusalem as part of his tour of the Palestinian territories.

Prior to his Visit to #Palestine

Prince William: #Jerusalem is an 'Occupied '#Palestinian' Territories'

as stated by Kensington ..#JerusalemIstheCapitalofPalestine

#Palestinian people will be happy to receive H.R. P William

Have a pleasant Trip & nice time in #Palestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/kPBBWePYmT — Baz4peace (@Baz4peace) June 15, 2018

The Israeli news website said that Elkin was especially enraged by Kensington Palace’s official statement which said:

“The programme in the Occupied Palestinian Territories will begin with a short briefing on the history and geography of Jerusalem’s Old City from a viewing point at the Mount of Olives.”

Minister criticizes Prince William for including the Old City of Jerusalem as "Palestine — ESTEFANY JIMENEZ (@ESTEFAN42345787) June 18, 2018

On his Facebook page, Elkin wrote:

“It’s regrettable that Britain chose to politicize the Royal visit. Unified Jerusalem has been the capital of Israel for over 3,000 years and no twisted wording of the official press release will change the reality. I’m expecting the prince’s staff to fix this distortion.”

ירושלים המאוחדת היא בירתה של ישראל כבר למעלה מ-3000 שנה. שום עיוות בדפי הכנה לסיור כזה או אחר לא ישנה את המציאות. אני… Gepostet von ‎זאב אלקין Zeev Elkin‎ am Montag, 18. Juni 2018

Prince William and the Kensington Palace have not yet announced the sites included in the trip, but an informed source told the Israeli news website that he would visit Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the Church of Saint John the Baptist and Al-Buraq (Western) Wall.

East Jerusalem is considered occupied under international law.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)