Israel Approves 212 New Illegal Housing Units in Occupied Jerusalem

Israel's Illegal Jewish settlements violate international law. (Photo: via Aljazeera, file)

Israeli Occupation Authorities have approved on Wednesday “the construction of 212 new settlement units in Pisgat Ze’ev and Ramat Shlomo illegal settlements in occupied Jerusalem,” The Palestine News Network reported.

Israeli radio said that the approved housing units are a part of a large settlement plan to be implemented during the new US administration era.

Last month, Israeli Cabinet approved the establishment of a new West Bank settlement for settlers evicted from Amona, an outpost razed after the High Court of Justice ruled it had been built illegally on private Palestinian land.

On Dec. 23, 2016, the UN Security Council voted in favor of a resolution demanding the halt of settlement activity by Israel on occupied Palestinian territory with the United States notably abstaining.

Last week, Russia has reasserted its position recognizing West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Palestinians in Jerusalem, especially in the Eastern part of the city, have been suffering from various Israeli punitive measures, which includes imposing high taxes on them, demolition their houses and not giving them needed permits to build, claiming that these houses were built without permits.

On the other hand, Israel approves the construction of hundreds of housing units in Jerusalem for Jews only on monthly basis.

(PNN, PC, Social Media)