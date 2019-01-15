Israel: Arab Christians Protest ‘McJesus’ Sculpture (VIDEO)

Arab Christians call for the removal of a crucified Ronald McDonald exhibit in Haifa city. (Photo: via Social Media)

An art exhibit in Israel featuring a crucified Ronald McDonald – a primary mascot of the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant chain – has sparked protests by the country’s Arab Christians.

Hundreds of Christians calling for the removal of the sculpture titled “McJesus” demonstrated at the museum, where the artwork has been put on display, in the northern city of Haifa last week.

Authorities dispersed the crowds with tear gas and stun grenades.

Church representatives brought their grievances to the district court on Monday, demanding it ordered the removal of the exhibit’s most offensive items, including Barbie doll renditions of a bloodied Jesus and the Virgin Mary.

Museum director Nissim Tal said he was shocked at the sudden uproar especially because the exhibit has also been shown in other countries without incident.

The protests appear to have been sparked by visitors sharing photos of the exhibit on social media.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)

