Israel Army Kill Three Palestinians, Two Soldiers Killed in Retaliation

At least two Israeli soldiers have been killed and two injured in a shooting in the occupied West Bank after Israeli forces killed three Palestinians in separate operations overnight on Wednesday.

The shooting took place near the illegal settlement of Ofra, in the central West Bank.

On Wednesday night, Israeli forces killed three Palestinians in separate operations over the span of six hours.

The scene of this morning's shooting near Ofra settlement. At the bus stop are some of the posters recently placed across the occupied West Bank by a settler group, calling for Abbas to be killed.https://t.co/6FpVewa3aR pic.twitter.com/A3dsddCUVr — Ben White (@benabyad) December 13, 2018

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man after he injured two Israeli police officers in an alleged stabbing attack before dawn in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem. One of the officers was moderately injured, the other lightly.

Israeli police say security forces also shot dead a Palestinian accused of killing two settlers in the West Bank, following a two-month manhunt.

Israeli forces executed Ashraf Naalweh, 23, during the arrest raid early on Thursday in Askar refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, according to Palestinian security sources.

3 IOF soldiers killed in the shooting operation near ofra settlement today in Ramallah. Confirmed by israel now. — Muhammad Smiry | Gaza (@MuhammadSmiry) December 13, 2018

The sources told Wafa news agency that an Israeli military unit raided the camp in the early hours and surrounded the house where Naalweh was staying. An exchange of gunfire ensued in which Naalweh was killed. The army has withheld his body.

Naalweh, from Shweikeh, north of the city of Tulkarem, was the main suspect in the killing of two Jewish settlers in early October in the Barkan industrial area near the Israeli settlement of Ariel.

Israeli forces conducted a widespread manhunt for him. His entire immediate family was arrested during the search and their home was constantly raided and ransacked, according to Wafa news agency.

In the absence of peace,Mounting tension in the occupied Territories,3 #Palestinians were Shot dead over night,in #Ramallah,#Nablus & #Jerusalem & Two Israeli Army soldiers killed & 9 settlers injured in a significant shooting events in #Ofra an illegal settlement in West Bank pic.twitter.com/cm5XCAJXOe — Baz4peace (@Baz4peace) December 13, 2018

During an overnight raid on another West Bank village, Israeli forces shot dead Salah Omar Barghouti, 29, suspected in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, in which seven Jewish settlers were wounded, including a pregnant woman whose baby later died, the Shin Bet security service said in a statement.

Sunday’s drive-by shooting also took place near the Ofra settlement.

According to Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, Barghouti was driving his cab when Israeli soldiers opened fire at his vehicle near Surda, north of Ramallah. Sources told Wafa that undercover Israeli forces seized Barghouti’s body.

7 Israeli settlers injured in shooting near Ofra settlementhttps://t.co/o0f9B6IutF pic.twitter.com/OwsZa0t4xH — Ma'an News Agency (@MaanNewsAgency) December 10, 2018

Army units raided the Barghouti residence in the village of Kobar, north of Ramallah, and arrested his father and brothers, Wafa reported.

They also raided a building in Ramallah after killing Barghouti and seized a car believed to be related to Sunday’s drive-by shooting attack near Ofra.

The Shin Bet’s statement did not say if Barghouti was suspected of being the gunman or an accomplice. It said an unspecified number of other suspects were arrested.

Scenes from the entrance to the illegal Jewish settlement of Ofra, east of Ramallah in the West Bank, where 11 settlers were injured, one of them seriously, in a drive-by shooting attack, last night. pic.twitter.com/KjHdcvjSkD — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 10, 2018

The Shin Bet announcement came hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that those who carried out Sunday’s drive-by shooting would be found and brought to justice.

Israeli forces arrested a total of 38 Palestinians across the West Bank and Jerusalem early Thursday morning.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)