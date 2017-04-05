Israel Arrest 300 Palestinian Children since Start of 2017

Apr 5 2017 / 4:54 pm
A boy arrested near the Qalandiya checkpoint in Ramallah. (Photo: Tamar Fleishman, Palestine Chronicle)

Israeli occupation forces have arrested around 300 Palestinian children since the start of this year, most of them from occupied Jerusalem, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club (PPC) said Tuesday.

According to Quds Press, the PPC has documented several violent raids, including at night, when Israeli occupation forces arrested children who were beaten severely, and verbally and physically abused.

In a statement, marking Palestinian Children’s Day, the PPC condemned the Israeli violence, including the killing of children at military checkpoints in the occupied West Bank.

The statement noted that the increase in detentions of children marks a turning point in the use of arrest campaigns supported by racist laws that result in children being sentenced to long terms in prison.

The PPC also renewed its call for international human rights groups, including UNICEF, to strengthen initiatives and campaigns to protect Palestinian children.

Meanwhile, noting that children comprise 45.8 per cent of its population, the Palestinian Ministry of Culture called on international groups to help protect the inalienable rights the Palestinian child.

The Ministry reiterated that the Israeli crackdown on Palestinian children is a “clear cut proof” that the occupying Israeli authorities have launched a “real war” on Palestinian children, who are the “guardians of the future.”

Concluding its statement, the Ministry said Israel should be held accountable for its “blatant unending crimes against Palestinian children that have continued unabated for decades.”

