Israel Arrested 15,000 Women since 1967

Mar 6 2017 / 8:17 pm
Palestinian women detained by Israel face 'psychological torture'. (Photo: via MEMO)

Detainees and ex-detainees committee has revealed that the Israeli Occupation Forces have arrested about 15,000 Palestinian women since 1967, the PIC said.

In a statement on Monday, the committee said that arrest campaigns are still going on against Palestinians females. The arrest of women was more escalated over the past two years.

“Israeli authorities have been continuing the arrest of 56 Palestinian female captives in Israeli jails of Sharon and Damoun, including 16 minor detainees who are under 18 years in addition to 11 sick women,” the committee noted.

In 2016, Israeli forces rounded up about 170 Palestinian women. Two female captives are held under the illegal administrative detention with no charge or trial.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Mar 6 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors