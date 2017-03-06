Israel Arrested 15,000 Women since 1967

Palestinian women detained by Israel face 'psychological torture'. (Photo: via MEMO)

Detainees and ex-detainees committee has revealed that the Israeli Occupation Forces have arrested about 15,000 Palestinian women since 1967, the PIC said.

In a statement on Monday, the committee said that arrest campaigns are still going on against Palestinians females. The arrest of women was more escalated over the past two years.

“Israeli authorities have been continuing the arrest of 56 Palestinian female captives in Israeli jails of Sharon and Damoun, including 16 minor detainees who are under 18 years in addition to 11 sick women,” the committee noted.

In 2016, Israeli forces rounded up about 170 Palestinian women. Two female captives are held under the illegal administrative detention with no charge or trial.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)