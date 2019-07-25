Israel Arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli forces detained 16 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the Israeli-occupied West Bank, according to the military on Thursday, Anadolu reports.

A military statement said the individuals were arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terror activities”, without elaborating about the nature of these alleged activities.

Israeli occupation forces arrest 16 #Palestinians, including the deputy Salhab in the #WestBank. https://t.co/vuYIiCz97R — 🇵🇸 GazaNews 🇵🇸 (@MousaNews) July 25, 2019

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank — including occupied East Jerusalem — on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians — including numerous women and children — are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)