Israel Arrests 32 Palestinians in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

November 27, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Al-Aqsa compound in East Jerusalem. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli forces yesterday arrested 32 Palestinians from Jerusalem, accusing them of being members of the security services of the Palestinian Authority (PA), Arab48 reported.

The number included 20 Fatah members and others who have previously been imprisoned and released by the Israeli occupation.

According to WAFA, the official PA news agency, Israeli forces took Ibrahim Jolani as a hostage in order to pressure his son Odai to hand himself in.

The news site also reported that the Israeli forces handed over detention orders to a number of Palestinians who were not home during the raids.

These detentions followed a peaceful protest organized by Fatah and a number of the PA officers, protesting against the Israeli detention of the Fatah leader and the governor of Jerusalem Adnan Geith.

In a statement, the Israeli police confirmed arresting 32 Palestinians, claiming they are suspected of recruiting Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem to work as PA security officers, claiming this is a violation of the law.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.