Israel Arrests 32 Palestinians in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Israeli forces yesterday arrested 32 Palestinians from Jerusalem, accusing them of being members of the security services of the Palestinian Authority (PA), Arab48 reported.

The number included 20 Fatah members and others who have previously been imprisoned and released by the Israeli occupation.

Now Apartheid Israel accuses members of the PLO of terrorism Yet they claimed for decades

According to WAFA, the official PA news agency, Israeli forces took Ibrahim Jolani as a hostage in order to pressure his son Odai to hand himself in.

The news site also reported that the Israeli forces handed over detention orders to a number of Palestinians who were not home during the raids.

These detentions followed a peaceful protest organized by Fatah and a number of the PA officers, protesting against the Israeli detention of the Fatah leader and the governor of Jerusalem Adnan Geith.

In a statement, the Israeli police confirmed arresting 32 Palestinians, claiming they are suspected of recruiting Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem to work as PA security officers, claiming this is a violation of the law.

