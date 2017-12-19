Israel Arrests 430 Palestinians, Injures 3,400 Since US Decision on Jerusalem

Israeli occupation forces arrested 430 Palestinians and wounded more than 3,400 others in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem and the besieged Gaza Strip since US President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Quds Press reported.

The Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC), told Quds Press that 2,809 Palestinians were wounded and had received treatment in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem by Saturday, and a further 622 had been injured in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the PRC said that 77 were wounded with live bullets in the occupied West Bank and 187 in the Gaza Strip, while 624 Palestinians were wounded with rubber coated steel bullets in both territories and 2,309 suffered suffocation due to the heavy use of tear gas, most of them in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

Others were beaten by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, and injured as a result of Israeli air strikes on Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club (PPC) said that the Israeli occupation forces arrested 430 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

In a statement, the PPC said that there are 231 children, nine women and three wounded Palestinians among those who have been arrested.

Mohammad Al-Tawil, 14, a Palestinian youth with down syndrome.

On December 6, US President Donald Trump announced his administration’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, triggering protests across the world.

