Israel Arrests 7 Palestinian Journalists in One Week (VIDEO)

August 7, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinian journalist Alaa Al Rimawi has begun an open-ended hunger strike in protest of his detention by Israeli forces. (Photo: via MEMO)

Israeli authorities arrested seven Palestinian journalists in one week from the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, Al-Khaleej Online reported yesterday.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club (PPC) described this as a

“Dangerous escalation against the Palestinian information freedoms in the occupied lands.”

According to the PPC, the Israeli forces yesterday arrested Ibrahim Al-Rantisi from Ramallah, who is the correspondent of the Turkish TRT channel, and the journalist Nader Peipers from occupied Jerusalem during a raid on his house.

The two journalists were among 16 Palestinians who were arrested by the Israeli occupation forces during a detention campaign carried out in several West Bank cities and villages.

The Israeli army said in a statement that its forces had arrested 13 Palestinians who were “wanted” over activities related to the popular resistance against Israel.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

