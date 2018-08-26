Israel Arrests 7 Palestinians in Jerusalem, Including 15-Year-Old Girl

Israeli police rounded up seven Palestinians, including a girl, in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday, according to a local NGO.

Police forces raided a number of houses in the town of Isawiya and arrested a number of people there, Amjad Abu Asab, head of a local committee tasked with following up affairs of Palestinian detainees, said.

No details were available about the identity of the detainees.

According to local residents, a 15-year-old girl was arrested by Israeli forces shortly after leaving East Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque.

A Palestinian youth was also detained during an Israeli raid in the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem, according to Mohamed al-Sadeq, the director of the Jerusalem Media Center.

Israeli occupation forces arrest Palestinian young woman Shefaa Abu Ghalya outside Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem, today. pic.twitter.com/4BMjcFDTXk — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 26, 2018

There was no comment from the Israeli police on the report.

According to Palestinian figures, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons, including scores of women, roughly 350 minors, and at least six members of the Palestinian Legislative Council.

