Israel Arrests Al-Aqsa Construction Department Workers

December 21, 2017 Blog, News
Extremist Jewish settlers continued their raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of heavily armed Israeli occupation police. (Photo: MEMO)

Israeli occupation forces yesterday arrested the head of Al-Aqsa Mosque’s construction department Bassam Al-Hallaq along with another employee, Quds Press reported.

Sources from the endowment department told Quds Press that the Israeli occupation had been continuously targeting the construction department.

It noted that Al-Hallaq has been arrested on several occasions while carrying out works inside Al-Aqsa Mosque without Israeli permission.

Meanwhile, Quds Press said that groups of extremist Jewish settlers continued their raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque from Mughrabi Gate under the protection of heavily armed Israeli occupation police.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

