Israel Arrests Al-Aqsa Construction Department Workers

Israeli occupation forces yesterday arrested the head of Al-Aqsa Mosque’s construction department Bassam Al-Hallaq along with another employee, Quds Press reported.

Sources from the endowment department told Quds Press that the Israeli occupation had been continuously targeting the construction department.

The Israeli occupation of Palestine has intensified over time and Masjid Al-Aqsa has suffered as a result.

Israeli excavations beneath the Al-Aqsa sanctuary has led to cracks in walls and weakening of foundation.#handsoffAlAqsa pic.twitter.com/pSSiMLre7O — Friends of Al Aqsa (@FriendsofAlAqsa) December 15, 2017

It noted that Al-Hallaq has been arrested on several occasions while carrying out works inside Al-Aqsa Mosque without Israeli permission.

Meanwhile, Quds Press said that groups of extremist Jewish settlers continued their raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque from Mughrabi Gate under the protection of heavily armed Israeli occupation police.

Under Israeli military law, Palestinian children reach the age of criminal liability at 12.

This subjects them to arrest, harsh interrogations and upto 6 months imprisonment.

Despite the law, Israeli authorities still detain and interrogate children as young as 5. pic.twitter.com/e0ckebMrCS — Friends of Al Aqsa (@FriendsofAlAqsa) December 20, 2017

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)