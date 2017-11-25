Israel Arrests, Detains Palestinian Child in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

'Israel is the only country in the world that systematically prosecutes between 500 and 700 children in military courts each year.' (Photo: Maan)

Israeli occupation forces arrested a Palestinian child during raids on various areas in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem yesterday.

According to Palestinian sources, Israeli military forces arrested 13-year-old Hossam Zeitoun after raiding his family’s home in the town of Silwan.

They also raided and searched a number of Palestinian houses, destroying property. No arrests were reported.

The coordinator of the Popular Committees Against the Wall and Settlements in the southern West Bank, Ratib Al-Jabour, said that a group of illegal settlers attacked Palestinian farmers from the Raba’i family while they were ploughing their land and harvesting crops.

Palestinian children face systematic abuse from the moment of their arrest, in some cases amounting to torture, during detention by Israeli forces. Take action now: https://t.co/wVZRaEHzxB pic.twitter.com/jrEchjt1CE — Palestinian Rights (@US_Campaign) November 14, 2017

He added that settlers assaulted Palestinian farmers by beating them, wounding Fadel Ahmed Jibril in the foot.

Palestinians often come under fire from Israeli occupation forces and settlers who throw stones at them. A culture of impunity means no one is brought to task for attacks against Palestinians.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)