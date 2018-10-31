Israel Arrests Fatah Official in Jerusalem

Protesters waving a Palestinian flag in front of Al-Aqsa. (Photo: via MEMO)

Israeli occupation forces yesterday arrested Fatah secretary in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabal Al-Mukabber Iyad Bashir as a result of his position against the municipal elections which were held yesterday, Quds Press reported.

Elections were held in 251 local councils, municipalities and authorities across the country, including 80 villages and cities with Palestinian majorities.

Fatah’s Secretary in Jerusalem Shadi Motawwar reported the detention of Bashir along with a number of other Fatah officials and members.

Motawwar reiterated that the Israeli occupation detained Fatah officials and members over their position against the Israeli municipal elections in the holy city.

He stated that their position, which opposed carrying out the elections in the holy city, stems from the religious and national stances.

A statement posted on social media stated that voting for any candidate in the Israeli elections legitimizes the occupation of Jerusalem.

