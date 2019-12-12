Israel Arrests Female Palestinian Journalist Days after Releasing Her Father (VIDEO)

On Wednesday morning Israeli occupation forces arrested Palestinian journalist and activist, Bushra Al-Taweel, just one week after her father was released from an Israeli prison, Safa Press Agency reported.

Al-Taweel is a Palestinian journalist and activist, who reports on Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli prisons.

Occupation forces arrested the Palestinian woman, Bushra Al-Taweel, after 6 days of the release of her father from "Israeli" occupation jails#قروب_فلسطيني #GroupPalestine pic.twitter.com/AtGCuY1ZkF — Marwa (@MarwaLahouimel) December 11, 2019

Her father, Jamal Al-Taweel, was released only one week ago from an Israeli prison, after spending 20 months under administrative detention.

Bushra Al-Taweel was detained several times by the Israeli occupation and was arrested at her home in the West Bank city of Al-Bireh.

#IOF released Bushra Al-Taweel, spokesperson for Aneen Al-Qaid media network after 14 months in detention.#Palestine pic.twitter.com/A7yBZUqSuV — Palestine Social (@PalestineSocial) May 17, 2015

When the Israeli occupation forces raided the city for her arrest, they ransacked her home along with many other Palestinian homes.

During the raid, Palestinian youths clashed with the Israeli occupation forces, throwing stones at them. While the Israeli occupation forces used gas canisters, live ammunition, and steel coated with rubber bullets against the youths.

