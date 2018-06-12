Israel Arrests Palestinian Music Band for ‘Producing Songs that Incite Resistance’

Israel arrests Palestinians music band for 'inciting to Resistance'. (Photo: via MEMO)

Israeli occupation forces yesterday arrested members of a Palestinian music band in the town of Hebron (Al-Khalil) under the pretext of “incitement”.

According to a statement by the Israeli army, six Palestinians were arrested over “producing songs and provocative videos that incite resistance.”

Local sources told Quds Press that the occupation forces raided and confiscated the homes of Nabil Al-Horoub, Bara’a Al-Talahoma, Bashar Zahida, and the AP photojournalist Bilal Al-Tawil, who formed the Al-Anwar band. 

The arrest comes several months after the detention of other two other members of the band, Ahmed Al-Masri, and Moussa Al-Horoub, who were accused of “supporting Hamas”.

