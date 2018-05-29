Israel Arrests Suhoor-Callers in Jerusalem (VIDEOS)

Israeli forces this morning arrested Suhoor-callers in the Old City of Jerusalem on the grounds that they were disturbing settlers in the area, according to the Palestinian Information Centre.

These arrests come within 24 hours of a number of detentions of Suhoor-callers in occupied Jerusalem.

Suhoor-callers operate during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan by walking through the streets pre-dawn to wake people up in order to eat their last meal of the day before the fast begins.

This centuries-old tradition sees them beating on drums.

Israel has repeatedly tried to eradicate Palestinian culture and tradition from Jerusalem in an effort to claim the city as its united capital.

