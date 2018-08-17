Israel Attacks Palestinian School, Arrests 3 Students in Bethlehem

Israeli occupation forces yesterday stormed a Palestinian school in the West Bank town of Al-Khader in Bethlehem and arrested three students.

The school secretary, Yunus Ghoneim, said occupation forces stormed the school’s courtyards and began firing tear gas grenades at the classroom while students were sitting exams.

He added that the soldiers then stormed the classrooms and arrested Hamza Khaled Salah and Ibrahim Issa, both 15 years old and in the ninth grade, as well as Mohammed Khaled Salah; a sixth-grade student who is only 11 years old.

The boys were taken to the Israeli Etzion army camp south of Bethlehem. No reason has been given for their arrest.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)