Israel Attacks Palestinian Schools in Hebron With Tear Gas

Israeli soldiers fire on Palestinians in Jerusalem. (Photo: Anadolu)

Israeli forces yesterday attacked several Palestinian schools in the occupied West Bank’s southern city of Hebron.

Quds Press reported that the occupation forces stormed a Palestinian school in the south of Hebron and began firing tear gas and sound bombs. The army was targeting teachers and students, according to the agency.

Zionist squatters verbally assault Mayor of Hebron Sneina, blocking him from a number of schools in Hebron's Old City while #IDF did nothing pic.twitter.com/RwhnT5dVdx — Kris Doyle (@PalestineExists) August 23, 2017

The London-based agency quoted local sources as saying that 15 Palestinian students at the city’s primary school suffered suffocation as a result of the attack.

The sources added that the Israeli forces also fired tear gas at Hebron’s Ziad Jaber School after threatening to place it under siege and storm it.

Israeli forces target Palestinian schools in East Jerusalem and Hebron, arresting teachers and a principal. https://t.co/wioYApNvuy pic.twitter.com/H11cL9aPqg — The IMEU (@theIMEU) November 10, 2017

Teachers suspended classes at the Khadija School, sending students home for fear of possible attacks by occupation forces, locals said.

In preparation for the Jewish holiday season, Israel announced the closure of the Ibrahimi Mosque and the security barrier of the Old City of Hebron from this evening until Sunday morning.

Palestinian Tradition in Hebron!Celebration of the national day of the🇵🇸Keffiyeh in AlKhalil Schools!#SaveHebron pic.twitter.com/tsvGWRXLU5 — FedoOo♡Naser 🇵🇸 (@feddoOo1993) September 15, 2017

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)