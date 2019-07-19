Israel, Bahrain FMs Hold First Public Meeting

July 19, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifah (R) meets with his Israeli counterpart Israel Katz in the US. (Photo: via Social Media)

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifah and his Israeli counterpart Israel Katz held their first open and public meeting in the US on the sidelines of the Advance Religious Freedom conference on Wednesday.

In a tweet posted yesterday, Katz announced:

“I met publicly with the foreign minister of Bahrain,” and added that he “will continue to work with @IsraeliPM to advance Israel’s relations with the Gulf countries”.

According to a statement released by Israel’s foreign ministry yesterday, the meeting was “coordinated behind the scenes by the US State Department as part of a conference on religious liberty organized in Washington by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.”

The meeting comes amid increasing Arab normalization with Israel and the gradual build-up of relations with regard to trade, energy, intelligence, and technology.

In June, a conference was held in Bahrain’s capital Manama in which the economic aspects of the US’ peace deal for the region dubbed the “deal of the century” was presented to an audience of journalists, businessmen, and some Arab states. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Morocco, Jordan, and Egypt were among those who attended the workshop.

The Palestinian Authority (PA), however, along with Kuwait, boycotted the meeting and accused the deal of leaving out the political injustices of the Israeli occupation on Palestinian territory.

A recent poll has revealed that approximately 80 percent of Palestinians feels betrayed by their Arab neighbors.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

