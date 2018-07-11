Israel Banned Call to Prayer 298 Times at Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron (VIDEO)

Israel prohibited the Muslim call to prayer 298 times in the first half of this year at a historical mosque in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), Anadolu reports.

Palestinian Religious Endowments Minister Yousef Adais said Tuesday in a written statement:

“Occupying Israeli forces prohibited the Azan, including calls to Friday prayer, at the Ibrahimi Mosque 298 times in the first six months of 2018.”

Retweeted ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) (@anadoluagency): Israel forbids Friday call to prayer at W. Bank mosque Since 1994, Hebron’s historical Ibrahimi Mosque has been divided into Muslim and Jewish sections https://t.co/2ktykk9Fco pic.twitter.com/U9SU64Qnrc — T.C. VATİKAN BE (@VATIKANBE) April 7, 2018

He said Israel was strengthening its presence at the mosque and closed it for two consecutive days using Jewish festivals as an excuse.

He also touched on violations committed by Jewish settlers, saying:

“The immorality and violations of Jewish settlers have also crossed the line – so much so that they organized parties with music until midnight inside the Ibrahimi Mosque. They have also set up huge camps in southern courtyards of the mosque.”

In June, dozens of Jewish settlers backed by Israeli police forced their way into the mosque, where they performed Talmudic rituals and held a music concert attended by senior Jewish rabbis and Israeli Internal Security Minister Gilad Arad.

Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs Yousef Adais said attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Ibrahimi Mosque during February amounted to 96 attacks and violations. #Palestine #GroupPalestine pic.twitter.com/uH1dCV6HW2 — al whit (@soitiz) March 4, 2018

Adais added that Israel was also interrupting restoration work at the mosque and its courtyard.

He stressed:

“All efforts must be made to strengthen the resistance of the people living in the region to protect the Ibrahimi Mosque and the Old City and to fight against the occupation regime and racist actions.”

Israeli forces closed Ibrahimi mosque in Hebron in the holy month of Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/dYQ7Odqlwl — Pal+ English (@palplusenglish) June 13, 2018

The Ibrahimi Mosque is located in Hebron’s Old City district, which is home to some 160,000 Palestinian Muslims and about 500 Jewish settlers, with the latter living in a series of Jewish-only enclaves heavily guarded by Israeli troops.

In 1994, Baruch Goldstein, an Israeli-American Jewish settler, gunned down 29 Palestinian Muslims as they prayed at the mosque before being killed himself.

HISTORY: On this day in 1994, 29 Palestinians were killed at the Cave of the Patriarchs Mosque in Hebron, when Baruch Goldstein opened fire. pic.twitter.com/WY8O4Ks9aL — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 25, 2018

Since then, the mosque – believed to have been built on the tomb of Prophet Ibrahim – has been divided into a Muslim section (45 percent) and a Jewish section (55 percent).

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)