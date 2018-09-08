Israel Bans Ahed Tamimi, Family from Traveling Abroad (VIDEOS)

Bassem Tamimi, the father of recently released Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi, confirmed late Thursday that Israel has banned the Tamimi family from traveling abroad. According to Bassem his family had planned to travel to Europe via Jordan but were unable to do so because of the travel ban.

Bassem posted on his Facebook page;

“The Israeli occupation forces declared the Tamimi family is banned from traveling abroad. After we prepared ourselves to travel to Belgium, France, and Spain and set the flight date of the flight tomorrow morning, we were informed by civil affairs we are forbidden to travel abroad.”

قوات الاحتلال وإدارته المدنيه تمنعنا من السفر ومغادرة بعد أن اتمننا الاستعدادات للرحله اليوم تلبيه لدعوات من عدة دول… Gepostet von Bassem Tamimi am Donnerstag, 6. September 2018

The family was scheduled to leave Friday morning to participate in a series of events to discuss Palestinian resistance to the Israeli occupation and talk about the experience of being detained in Israel.

Ahed was released from prison on July 29 after serving an 8-month sentence for slapping fully-armed Israeli soldiers as they attempted to expel them from her home. The video of Tamimi, then a 16-year old girl, was uploaded to social media by her mother Nariman and went viral.

Israel 'bans Ahed Tamimi from travelling abroad' @AJEnglish

THEY HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO RIGHT TO STP TAMINI FAMILY OR ANY OTHER PALESTINIAN FROM TRAVEL https://t.co/jhOxojbHqA — cmillott (@cmillott) September 8, 2018

Nariman was also arrested by Israeli forces and released together with her daughter.

Most members of the Tamimi family have been either detained, beaten, or shot at by Israeli forces.

Israel Defense Forces Respond to Nabi Saleh Demonstration https://t.co/wN45C0NJVb via @YouTube — Anders Jonsson (@AndersJ26897471) September 2, 2018

The Tamimi family lives in the town of Nabi Saleh in the occupied West Bank, known for weekly protests against the expansion of a nearby Jewish-only settlement Halamish. Israel has continuously targeted the Tamimi family due to their active resistance against the illegal occupation.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)