Israel Bans Al-Aqsa Imam from Entering West Bank (VIDEO)

Israeli forces banned the Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ekrema Sabri, from entering the occupied West Bank for four months. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli intelligence forces yesterday banned the Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ekrema Sabri, from entering the occupied West Bank for four months.

According to the sheik’s son, Ammar, Sabri was summoned to police headquarters in Jerusalem early yesterday.

Ammar said:

“The Israeli authorities handed him a court order banning him from entering the West Bank for four months for ‘suspected links with terrorist organizations that harm Israel’s security’.”

Earlier this month, the Israeli occupation authorities issued a one-month travel ban against Sabri.

Sabri has long called for Palestinians to rise up to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque and stand against the occupation.

