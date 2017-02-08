Israel Bans Delivery of Anaesthesia Gas to Gaza Hospitals

Operation room at Al-Shifa Hospital. (Photo: via Maan, file)

Israel has banned anesthetic gas from entering the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Ministry of Health revealed yesterday.

This is the third time that the occupation has prevented nitrox gas, which is used for patients during surgery, from entering the besieged enclave, the ministry’s spokesman, Ashraf Al-Qidra, said. The ban means a number of urgent medical procedures have now been halted, he explained.

There are currently 200 patients awaiting urgent medical treatment in Gaza’s hospitals, Al-Qidra said.

More images coming in from airstrikes in #Gaza. | Support our #EMERGENCY unit at Al-Shifa Hospital, https://t.co/zFjbD1MssL pic.twitter.com/9bmnh9QLe5 — Human Aid UK (@HumanAidUK) February 6, 2017

In addition, he said, the healthcare sector in Gaza needs more than 4,000 Kilograms of nitrox each year, noting that the Israeli occupation rations the entry of the gas.

He urged international organisations to put pressure on the Israeli occupation in order to resume the entry of the vital gas to allow surgical operations to continue.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)