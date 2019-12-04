Israel Bans Entry of Malaysia Diplomats to Palestine

December 4, 2019 News, Slider
The Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamed. (Photo: via Youtube)

Israel has banned Malay officials from crossing its border and access the occupied Palestinian territories in apparent retaliation for anti-occupation remarks made by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed.

Maan reported the Israeli Foreign Minister saying that the Malaysian diplomats would not be allowed to enter Israel or the occupied West Bank.

“Malaysia is a state headed by an anti-Semitic leader,” a senior official said, according to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

In late October, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed announced that his country is to open an accredited embassy to Palestine.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

