Israel Bans Entry of Malaysia Diplomats to Palestine

Israel has banned Malay officials from crossing its border and access the occupied Palestinian territories in apparent retaliation for anti-occupation remarks made by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed.
#Israel 🇮🇱 has refused to grant officials from #Malaysia🇲🇾 access to Ramallah in light of the Malaysian PM’s #antisemitic statements, @LahavHarkov reports.https://t.co/WS13iEhp2o
— The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) December 2, 2019
Maan reported the Israeli Foreign Minister saying that the Malaysian diplomats would not be allowed to enter Israel or the occupied West Bank.
“Malaysia is a state headed by an anti-Semitic leader,” a senior official said, according to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.
After Malaysia's pledge to open a Palestinian embassy, israel bans its diplomats from being able to visit occupied Palestinian territories #BDS https://t.co/VH57hcFbNj
— Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) December 4, 2019
In late October, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed announced that his country is to open an accredited embassy to Palestine.
(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)
Be the first to comment