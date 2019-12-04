Israel Bans Entry of Malaysia Diplomats to Palestine

Israel has banned Malay officials from crossing its border and access the occupied Palestinian territories in apparent retaliation for anti-occupation remarks made by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed.

#Israel 🇮🇱 has refused to grant officials from #Malaysia🇲🇾 access to Ramallah in light of the Malaysian PM’s #antisemitic statements, @LahavHarkov reports.https://t.co/WS13iEhp2o — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) December 2, 2019

Maan reported the Israeli Foreign Minister saying that the Malaysian diplomats would not be allowed to enter Israel or the occupied West Bank.

“Malaysia is a state headed by an anti-Semitic leader,” a senior official said, according to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

After Malaysia's pledge to open a Palestinian embassy, israel bans its diplomats from being able to visit occupied Palestinian territories #BDS https://t.co/VH57hcFbNj — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) December 4, 2019

In late October, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed announced that his country is to open an accredited embassy to Palestine.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)