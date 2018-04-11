Israel Bars Dublin Mayor, but He Enters the Country Due to Name Confusion

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Micheal Mac Donncha. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli authorities announced yesterday that Dublin Lord Mayor Micheál MacDonncha was barred from entering the country over his “ties to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement”.

MacDonncha, however, was already in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, having flow in through Tel Aviv airport.

Israel’s Interior Ministry later admitted that the mayor had entered Israel “due to a typo”.

According to reports, Israeli officials had mistaken the caption “Ardmhéara Micheál MacDonncha” as his full name. In fact, “Ardmheára” is Irish for Lord Mayor.

MacDonncha, who is in Ramallah for a conference, was singled out by Israel’s Strategic Affairs Ministry – which oversees the fight against the BDS campaign – for his apparent links with the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

