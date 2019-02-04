Israel Begins Construction of New Overground Fence around Gaza (VIDEO)

February 4, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israel began construction of a massive new barrier around Gaza. (Photo: File)

Israel has said the work to strengthen its fence along the Gaza Strip entered a new phase with construction starting on a massive new barrier along the frontier.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told journalists on Sunday before a weekly cabinet meeting:

“Over the weekend we began building the above-ground barrier along the Gaza border.”

The barrier, set to stand six meters off the ground, will be constructed on the pretext of preventing the infiltration of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip into Israel, Netanyahu said.

The Israeli prime minister gave no further details but a defense ministry statement said the work on the structure began on Thursday.

The ministry said in an accompanying video clip:

“It’s massive and especially strong.”

The construction of the wall is expected to finish by the end of the year.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)

