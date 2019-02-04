Israel Begins Construction of New Overground Fence around Gaza (VIDEO)

Israel has said the work to strengthen its fence along the Gaza Strip entered a new phase with construction starting on a massive new barrier along the frontier.

Israel says it will reinforce its border fence with the Gaza Strip by building a new six-metre border barrier along the frontier pic.twitter.com/Ecsr0q6Kuu — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 4, 2019

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told journalists on Sunday before a weekly cabinet meeting:

“Over the weekend we began building the above-ground barrier along the Gaza border.”

Israel building new overground fence around Gaza, to link up with the new "sea barrier" // #GazaSiege https://t.co/laANBM9b2H — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) February 3, 2019

The barrier, set to stand six meters off the ground, will be constructed on the pretext of preventing the infiltration of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip into Israel, Netanyahu said.

The Israeli prime minister gave no further details but a defense ministry statement said the work on the structure began on Thursday.

Israel has begun the final phase of construction on a 20-foot high steel fence that will completely surround the Gaza Strip, encaging the 2 million Palestinians who live there under Israeli siege and can't get out https://t.co/2vxNEIADJu pic.twitter.com/SjAhtIxhZH — The IMEU (@theIMEU) February 4, 2019

The ministry said in an accompanying video clip:

“It’s massive and especially strong.”

The construction of the wall is expected to finish by the end of the year.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)