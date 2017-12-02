Israel Bombs Syrian ‘Military Targets’ near Damascus

The attack was carried out in Lebanese airspace by Israeli jets. (Image: File)

According to both Israeli and Syrian state media, the Israeli Defense Force launched surface-to-surface missiles at ‘military targets’ near the Syrian capital of Damascus.

Some of the missiles, which fired at positions in the countryside of southern Damascus, were intercepted by the Syrian Air Defense while others struck targets.

This follows a row of seemingly random attacks on Syria by the hostile Israeli Defense Forces, which often target positions near the Golan Heights but have since expanded their operating territory to attack more high-value targets.

Al-Masdar News reports that one of the targets was a Syrian army ammunition depot in the countryside between the towns of Kiswah and Sahnaya.

However, other sources allege that strikes were aimed at an Iranian military said to be located near Kiswah. Israel has vowed to combat Iranian influence in Syria to defend its own interests in the region.

Israel’s bombings in Syrian territory typically operate under the guise of combating the Lebanese resistance, Hezbollah, which Israel sees as a primary enemy. In this way, Israeli officials claim that their strikes are counterterror operations as the resistance group is considered a terrorist organization under Israeli law.

(teleSUR, PC, Social Media)