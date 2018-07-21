Israel Breaks Ceasefire with Hamas, Bombs Besieged Gaza

Israel has broken a shaky ceasefire with Hamas after bombing positions belonging to the group in the besieged Gaza Strip on Saturday morning, as fears of a fresh conflict continue.

No casualties were reported.

This comes after an Egyptian and UN-sponsored ceasefire was brokered between Hamas and Israel after three Palestinians were killed as Israel unleashed airstrikes across the besieged enclave on Friday.

Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum said in a statement:

“With Egyptian and UN efforts, we reached (an agreement) to return to the previous state of calm between the occupation and the Palestinian factions.”

The ceasefire that was broken by Israel was the second such agreement between the parties in a week and came amid growing fears of a new war.

Four Palestinians were killed yesterday and two Palestinian children were killed on Saturday from Israeli rocket strikes on Gaza, the largest daylight attack on the strip since the 2014 war.

