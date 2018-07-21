Israel Breaks Ceasefire with Hamas, Bombs Besieged Gaza

July 21, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Israel launched a massive air raid on Gaza on July 20. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israel has broken a shaky ceasefire with Hamas after bombing positions belonging to the group in the besieged Gaza Strip on Saturday morning, as fears of a fresh conflict continue.

No casualties were reported.

This comes after an Egyptian and UN-sponsored ceasefire was brokered between Hamas and Israel after three Palestinians were killed as Israel unleashed airstrikes across the besieged enclave on Friday.

Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum said in a statement:

“With Egyptian and UN efforts, we reached (an agreement) to return to the previous state of calm between the occupation and the Palestinian factions.”

The ceasefire that was broken by Israel was the second such agreement between the parties in a week and came amid growing fears of a new war.

At least four Palestinians were killed on Friday as Israel unleashed air strikes and tank fire across Gaza.https://buff.ly/2LddAAo

Gepostet von The Palestine Chronicle am Freitag, 20. Juli 2018

Four Palestinians were killed yesterday and two Palestinian children were killed on Saturday from Israeli rocket strikes on Gaza, the largest daylight attack on the strip since the 2014 war.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

