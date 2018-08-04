Israel Captures Second Gaza-Bound Aid Ship

August 4, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Members of the Freedom Flotilla as they arrived in Brighton, UK. (Photo: via Palestine Chronicle)

Israeli navy attacked and captured the second Gaza-bound aid ship named Freedom which aimed to break the illegal 12-year siege on the Strip yesterday morning.

Ynet News reported the Israeli army saying in a statement:

“The ship was monitored and was intercepted in accordance with international law.”

The statement added:

“The Israeli navy clarified to the ship’s passengers that they are violating the legal naval blockade and that any humanitarian merchandise can be transferred to Gaza through the Port of Ashdod.”

The ship was carrying ten international activists and, according to the Israeli media, after it was commandeered it was taken to the Israeli occupation’s Port of Ashdod.

On its website, the Freedom Flotilla said: “We lost contact with the yacht Freedom, sailing under a Swedish flag, which is on a mission to break the illegal Israeli blockade of the Palestinian people of Gaza.”

“We have reason to presume that the Israeli occupation forces have now begun to attack it and that it has been surrounded in international waters. The latest reported position was approximately 40 nautical miles from the coast of Gaza.”

Al-Awda, the other vessel in the Freedom Flotilla, was violently boarded by Israeli occupation forces in international water on Sunday and all the activists and aid on board were sieges. Many of the activists have since been deported.

“Based on what happened on Sunday, we anticipate that the Israeli occupation forces have now cut all communications with Freedom, so it can begin an undocumented attack.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

