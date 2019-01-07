Israel Carries out Airstrikes on Gaza

An Israeli airstrike hits Gaza. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Israeli military carried out air raids on the Gaza Strip overnight on Monday, causing damage to property, Palestinian media reported.

According to Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, Israeli warplanes fired two missiles at a site in Beit Lahiya in the northern strip. No casualties were reported.

A Hamas security source said one attack occurred east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip and hit an observation point for Hamas’s armed wing, while the second was east of Gaza City.

The security source said no injuries had been reported.

Since March 2018, Palestinian protesters have been demonstrating every Friday east of the strip near the fence separating the besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, calling for their right to return.

At least 240 Palestinians have been killed since the demonstrations began, most by Israeli fire during border clashes but also by air and tank attacks.

