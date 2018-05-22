Israel Charges 2 Gazans with Terrorism over Great March of Return

Israeli authorities have charged two Gazans they arrested at the border fence with terrorism over their participation in the Great March of Return, according to Ynet News.

Ahmed Amawi, 26, and Mu’ataz Abu Eid, 20, who had protested consistently at the border since March, were captured by Israeli soldiers after they managed to break through the fence and escape into Israel during the night at the end of last month.

Organisers of the Great March of Return say they are expecting as many as one million people to join the demonstration and attempt to cross the fence with Israel from various points across the border. #nos, https://t.co/s28kTUa7kO — Marco Kerkhofs (@marco_kerkhofs) May 14, 2018

Israel has claimed that the two Gazans are members of Hamas, they launched kites from Gaza during the protests in the weeks before and sought to attacks settlers, although no evidence has been presented against them.

"How long after this week's Gaza massacre are we going to continue pretending that the Palestinians are non-people?" Excellent article by Robert Fisk https://t.co/YDN8ytPG80 @HolladieJan 'Some of the protesters were violent, sent burning kites – kites, for heaven’s sake' — wellbehavedgadfly (@Marsupilami977) May 17, 2018

The two have been charged with attempted incitement to murder, activity in a terror organization, arson as an act of terror, attempted arson as an act of terror and armed infiltration, among numerous others.

Organisers of the Great March of Return say they are expecting as many as one million people to join the demonstration and attempt to cross the fence with Israel from various points across the border. #nos, https://t.co/s28kTUa7kO — Marco Kerkhofs (@marco_kerkhofs) May 14, 2018

Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip last week, which resulted in the deaths of at least 65 protesters in non-violent demonstrations on the border, have warranted international condemnation.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)