Israel Claims to Uncover Hezbollah Missile Plant in Lebanon

Lebanese missiles hit several targets, with Hezbollah claiming it destroyed an Israeli tank. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israel has accused Hezbollah of building a precision-missile factory in Lebanon‘s Bekaa Valley, just days after a cross-border flare-up between the two foes.

In a statement accompanied by satellite images, the Israeli military said on Tuesday that Hezbollah, with Iranian assistance, had brought specialized equipment to a weapons factory near the village of al-Nabi Shaith, in the Bekaa Valley, with the intention to set up a production line for precision-guided missiles.

The statement said:

“The IDF is exposing a facility belonging to Hezbollah … designed to convert and manufacture precision-guided missiles.”

There was no immediate response from Hezbollah, which has denied having precision-guided missile production sites in Lebanon. But it says it possesses such weapons, which could be used to home in on and knock out key Israeli infrastructure.

Israel’s announcement came just days after the Iran-backed group said its fighters had fired anti-tank missiles into Israel, destroying a military vehicle and killing or wounding those inside.

Israel’s military said it had responded with approximately 100 artillery shells after Hezbollah targeted a battalion headquarters and military ambulance, hitting both.

Israeli officials said there were no casualties on its side.

It was the first time in years that the two enemies have exchanged fire.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in 2006. Israel considers the group its most immediate threat.

(Al Jazeera, PC, Social Media)

