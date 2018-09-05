Israel Closes Beit Hanoun Crossing, Bans Patients from Accessing Treatment

September 5, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli tank at the Beit Hanoun (Erez) border crossing between Gaza and Israel. (Photo: via Euro Med Monitor)

Israeli authorities today announced the closure of the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing between Israel and the northern besieged Gaza Strip until a further notice.

The Palestinian liaison said that the Israeli authorities notified the Palestinian side of the closure, pointing out that it would come into effect today until further notice. Israeli forces had said this was in response to protests held by Palestinians against the US’ decision to cut its funding to the United Nations Relief and Work Agency (UNRWA).

Israeli authorities only allowed two emergency cases to make the journey into Israel, stopping 400 others.

Israel confirmed that the crossing would be open for passengers returning to the Gaza Strip.

Beit Hanoun border is the only operating crossing used for the movement of people between Israel and the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank; the crossing is under full Israeli control.

The crossing is currently used by patients seeking treatment in Israel, Jordan, and the occupied West Bank.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

