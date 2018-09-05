Israel Closes Beit Hanoun Crossing, Bans Patients from Accessing Treatment

Israeli authorities today announced the closure of the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing between Israel and the northern besieged Gaza Strip until a further notice.

Israel closes Erez crossing in response to protestshttps://t.co/sZwkz3iQPt pic.twitter.com/R1YhT5EGyM — Ma'an News Agency (@MaanNewsAgency) September 5, 2018

The Palestinian liaison said that the Israeli authorities notified the Palestinian side of the closure, pointing out that it would come into effect today until further notice. Israeli forces had said this was in response to protests held by Palestinians against the US’ decision to cut its funding to the United Nations Relief and Work Agency (UNRWA).

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered near the Erez crossing, one of the only pedestrian crossings out of Gaza, after setting up a protest camp under the banner “Together for the protection of refugees’ rights”. Israeli forces responded with live ammunition. https://t.co/oMw9x1jK8E pic.twitter.com/hGyBpPoAhv — The IMEU (@theIMEU) September 5, 2018

Israeli authorities only allowed two emergency cases to make the journey into Israel, stopping 400 others.

Israel confirmed that the crossing would be open for passengers returning to the Gaza Strip.

Gaza without Cancer Medicine as Haley Blames Arabs for Washington’s Sins | Ramzy Baroud https://t.co/IRdXI5FoBD via @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/H2HcQBrJZm — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) August 22, 2018

Beit Hanoun border is the only operating crossing used for the movement of people between Israel and the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank; the crossing is under full Israeli control.

The crossing is currently used by patients seeking treatment in Israel, Jordan, and the occupied West Bank.

