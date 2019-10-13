Israel Closes Gaza, West Bank Crossings for Jewish Holidays

Israeli tank at the Beit Hanoun (Erez) border crossing between Gaza and Israel. (Photo: via Euro Med Monitor)

The Israeli occupation authorities on Sunday morning shut down Karam Abu Salem and Beit Hanoun crossings, southeast, and north of the Gaza Strip, for Jewish holidays, Palestine Information Center reported.

The administration of Beit Hanoun crossing announced that it would be closed on Sunday for Palestinians, except for emergencies and VIPs, until 2:00 pm.

A complete closure has been imposed on the West Bank since the early morning hours on Sunday and it is set to last until 21 October.

As for al-Karama crossing with Jordan, the crossing will be opened on Sunday at 7:30 am and closed at 10:30 am. On Monday, October 14, it will be opened at 7:30 am and closed at 5:00 pm.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

