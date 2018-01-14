Israel Closes Gaza’s only Commercial Border Crossing Until Further Notice

Israel Sunday announced closure of the Karam Abu Salem border crossing, to the east of the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, until further notice.

The closure, which begins on Sunday, comes after Israeli warplanes bombed a site near the crossing in Rafah.

Israel closes the Karam Abu Salem crossing, which is mainly used for cargo movement in the Gaza Strip, every Friday and Saturday and on Jewish holidays.

Karem Abu Salem is the only commercial crossing used for the entry of goods, aid and fuel.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)