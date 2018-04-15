Israel Closes Golan Airspace after Syria Airstrikes

April 15, 2018 News, Slider
(Map: Al Jazeera)

Israel closed airspace over the occupied Golan Heights on Saturday in the wake of a US-led airstrike in Syria, according to Israeli media.

Airlines were told that they would not be allowed to fly in the area at altitude over 5,000 feet, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

According to the newspaper, the airspace over the Golan Heights will remain closed until the end of the month.

On Saturday, the US, France and Britain launched airstrikes against Syrian regime’s chemical sites in the wake of a suspected chemical attack that killed dozens outside the capital Damascus.

Israeli military sources told Radio Israel that Tel Aviv did not take part in the US-led attacks.

Israel has occupied most of the Syrian Golan Heights since the 1967 Middle East War.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*