Israel closes Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron

Israeli forces yesterday closed the Ibrahimi Mosque in the occupied city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) to Muslim worshippers without prior notice.
Muslims are observing the fast during the holy month of Ramadan which is due to come to an end this weekend. Additional prayers are held in the mosque on a daily basis during this period.
The Israeli military routinely violated article 53 of the 4th Geneva Convention during #Ramadan at the Il Ibrahimi Mosque in #Hebron/ #AlKhalil by restricting access to worshippers. Check out this @CPTPalestine's photoessay this weekhttps://t.co/61MBnDEqpo pic.twitter.com/4wpoONnx9b
— Christian Peacemaker (@cpt_intl) June 10, 2018
Palestinian residents of Hebron’s Old City face a large Israeli military presence on a daily basis, with at least 20 checkpoints set up at the entrances of many streets, as well as the entrance of the Ibrahimi Mosque itself.
Checkpoint! Herewith is a few of South Africa's Rights, set out in Section 2 in the Constitution of our Republic in relation to Palestinian life. Whilst we remain grateful that our Constitution is one of the best in the world we must, at all times, continue to advocate and fight for the rights of the countless others undergoing harsh realities around the globe. Freedom of movement ❎ Freedom of religion ❎ Freedom of belief/opinion ❎ Freedom of privacy ❎ Freedom of security ❎ Freedom of expression ❎ Freedom of association ❎ Freedom of citizenship ❎ Freedom of residence ❎ Freedom of property ❎ Respect of human dignity ❎ Adequate housing and safety environment ❎ Access to health care / water and social security ❎ Rights of children ❎ Right to education ❎ Access to cultural, linguistic or religious communities ❎ Just administrative action ❎ Rights of arrested, detained and accused persons ❎ "We know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians." Nelson Mandela
They are also not permitted to drive on Al-Shuhada Street, have had their homes and shops on the street welded shut, and are not allowed to walk on some roads in the Old City.
ISMPalestine "Breaking| A group of settlers, protected by soldiers and police are gathered right outside the steps of a Palestinian house on Shuhada street. The house has lately been targeted by soldiers, who as of this morning welded the only entran… pic.twitter.com/tUDFE2vHhs"
— Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) June 7, 2018
Meanwhile, some 800 notoriously violent Israeli settlers in Hebron move freely on the street, drive cars, and carry machine guns.
