Israeli forces yesterday closed the Ibrahimi Mosque in the occupied city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) to Muslim worshippers without prior notice.

Israel closes Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron 11. Juni 2018

Muslims are observing the fast during the holy month of Ramadan which is due to come to an end this weekend. Additional prayers are held in the mosque on a daily basis during this period.

The Israeli military routinely violated article 53 of the 4th Geneva Convention during #Ramadan at the Il Ibrahimi Mosque in #Hebron/ #AlKhalil by restricting access to worshippers. Check out this @CPTPalestine's photoessay this weekhttps://t.co/61MBnDEqpo pic.twitter.com/4wpoONnx9b — Christian Peacemaker (@cpt_intl) June 10, 2018

Palestinian residents of Hebron’s Old City face a large Israeli military presence on a daily basis, with at least 20 checkpoints set up at the entrances of many streets, as well as the entrance of the Ibrahimi Mosque itself.

They are also not permitted to drive on Al-Shuhada Street, have had their homes and shops on the street welded shut, and are not allowed to walk on some roads in the Old City.

ISMPalestine "Breaking| A group of settlers, protected by soldiers and police are gathered right outside the steps of a Palestinian house on Shuhada street. The house has lately been targeted by soldiers, who as of this morning welded the only entran… pic.twitter.com/tUDFE2vHhs" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) June 7, 2018

Meanwhile, some 800 notoriously violent Israeli settlers in Hebron move freely on the street, drive cars, and carry machine guns.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)