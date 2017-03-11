Israel Collects Millions of Dollars from Palestinians in Jerusalem Annually

At the Qalanidya checkpoint between Jerusalem and the West Bank. (Photo: Tamar Fleishman, Palestine Chronicle)

Israeli occupation authorities continue collecting money from Palestinians in East Jerusalem while they continue demolishing their houses and banning them from building new ones or expanding existing homes, Quds Press reported on Friday.

Speaking to Quds Press, Palestinian economic expert Mohamed Qirsh said that the Israeli municipal authorities in Jerusalem collected $22 million yearly from the Palestinians.

The Israeli authorities collects the money in the form of taxes and fines under the pretext of “unlicensed” building of homes by Palestinians.

Accusations of racism as legislation to muffle calls to prayer in Israel & occupied East Jerusalem wins 1st backing https://t.co/cKPJcEZJOa pic.twitter.com/p2bIjnjJKc — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 8, 2017

He also that the Israelis had recently approved the budget for the holy city, noting that the budget excluded the planning and development of Palestinian neighbourhoods in the city.

The expert also said that the budget of the Israeli municipality included funding for building new homes in the Al-Sawahra neighborhood in the east of the occupied part of the city.

Israel marked #internationalwomensday by shutting down two Palestinian women's events in occupied East Jerusalem https://t.co/kc9cgl0WZC pic.twitter.com/3P63vAR8b1 — Adalah-NY (@AdalahNY) March 10, 2017

Qirsh said that these Israeli moves are part of a direct plan aiming to evacuate Palestinians from the heart of the city. “This is part of the announced plans of the Israeli government,” he told Quds Press.

With the Palestinians forced out of other neighborhoods and gathered into the Al-Sawahra district, it would be very easy for the Israeli occupation to isolate them, he explained. “This way, Israel will have achieved its goal, which is evacuating the city from its indigenous residents,” he concluded.

