Israel Completes Construction of Marine Barrier Near Gaza

Israel begins construction on marine barrier with the Gaza Strip- (Photo: via Twitter)

The Israeli army has completed the construction of a marine fence located along the besieged Gaza Strip, Israel’s Channel 10 reported yesterday.

The 200-meter long wall is six meters tall and took seven months to build, the channel added.

It added that it contained “sophisticated technological systems,” noting that it was designed to “prevent infiltration from the Mediterranean Sea as well as revealing underground tunnels.”

Sensors, the channel added, were placed on the fence to detect tunnels and sea infiltrators.

Gazans have been living under a stifling Israeli blockade for more than a decade, leaving its inhabitants unable to travel or have access to necessary building materials in order to rebuild homes which were destroyed by Israel’s three wars in that time.

