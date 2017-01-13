Israel Confiscates 1,000 Acres of Palestinian Land in Nablus

Israeli military checkpoints around the Palestinian city of Nablus. (Photo: via Ma'an, file)

Israel has confiscated just under 1,000 acres (4,000 dunams) of Palestinian-owned land in Nablus, it has been reported. The reason given by the military court order authorizing the confiscation is to prevent attacks on illegal settlers and soldiers in and around the occupied West Bank city.

The order was issued following the killing of a Palestinian by Israeli soldiers on Tuesday. It is alleged that he tried to attack the soldiers during an army raid on a Palestinian refugee camp. The soldiers were looking for what they called “extremists” at the time.

Israel orders confiscation of Palestinian land south of Nablus https://t.co/JylhlZK904 pic.twitter.com/H3s8psg9f7 — The IMEU (@theIMEU) January 12, 2017

Such raids are carried out regularly by Israeli occupation forces, not only to find people suspected of being “extremists”, but also, it is claimed, to search for weapons.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)