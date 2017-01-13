Israel Confiscates 1,000 Acres of Palestinian Land in Nablus

Jan 13 2017 / 7:26 pm
Israeli military checkpoints around the Palestinian city of Nablus. (Photo: via Ma'an, file)

Israel has confiscated just under 1,000 acres (4,000 dunams) of Palestinian-owned land in Nablus, it has been reported. The reason given by the military court order authorizing the confiscation is to prevent attacks on illegal settlers and soldiers in and around the occupied West Bank city.

The order was issued following the killing of a Palestinian by Israeli soldiers on Tuesday. It is alleged that he tried to attack the soldiers during an army raid on a Palestinian refugee camp. The soldiers were looking for what they called “extremists” at the time.

Such raids are carried out regularly by Israeli occupation forces, not only to find people suspected of being “extremists”, but also, it is claimed, to search for weapons.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jan 13 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors