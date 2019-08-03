Israel Confiscates Shoes in Gaza Claiming They Are for ‘Terrorist’ Purposes

The Israeli military was mocked on social media after announcing that it had foiled a “terror” operation by confiscating boots headed for Gaza.

The unbranded boots, which Israel’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) claimed were “military shoes”, were in a shipment of other goods entering the besieged Gaza Strip.

They're shoes… The only terrorists here are you denying the people of Gaza basic needs items like footwear. https://t.co/G0HIeY9p69 — Odin Bathen Nonstad (@Odinbn) August 3, 2019

COGAT said in a widely mocked tweet:

“This week, three pallets containing dozens of pairs of military shoes that were hidden in a shipment of civilian goods, in an attempt to smuggle them into #Gaza for terrorist purposes and in violation of the law, were confiscated at the Kerem Shalom crossing.”

This is NOT a parody account. This is Israel proudly declaring its seizure of shoes headed into Gaza “for terrorist purposes.” This is what occupation looks like. https://t.co/uMdTyoRr8y — Christopher the Red (@RebelScholar68) August 2, 2019

COGAT is a unit under the defense ministry and is responsible for implementing Israeli policy in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip.

COGAT claimed the shoes are a “miserable and failed attempt by terrorist groups in Gaza” – a claim that was quickly dismissed.

Real army boots are made out of heavy, waterproof material and are designed and laced up to support the ankle of the soldier.

The Israeli military thinks Palestinians having shoes is a security threat…. https://t.co/fqrbmD37CO — (((YousefMunayyer))) (@YousefMunayyer) August 2, 2019

Israel has a track record of confiscating civilian items.

In 2017, the Israeli military said they had confiscated “military tactical gloves”, which they claimed to be smuggled by Hamas.

Breaking: Weapons of Mass Destruction captured on their way to Gaza 👇 Imagine the terrible dangers those "terrorist shoes" pose to the lives of civilians? Problem is that COGAT is actually the Israeli unit in total charge of Palestinian lives, or lack thereof, under occupation. https://t.co/FIMGDd2LHI — Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) August 1, 2019

The claims were quickly rebuked as they too lacked features of authentic military items.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)