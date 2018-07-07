Israeli forces confiscated meters of water pipes in the Bardalla village in the northern occupied West Bank yesterday morning.

Latest News:

Israel confiscates water pipes in Jordan Valley Israeli forces confiscated metres of water pipes in the Bardalla village in the northern occupied West Bank yesterday morning. Activist… https://t.co/hrIXcPuLsM — The Renaissance NG (@TRNGnews) July 6, 2018

Activist Aaref Daraghmeh said that Israel continues to carry out assaults and violations against residents of Bardalla confiscating and destroying the village’s water sources in an attempt to force its residents out.

Welcome to the Jordan Valley, in the north of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israel confiscated water wells for illegal settlements to use, so Palestinians built a simple pool for local residents to gather water. Today Israeli soldiers demolished it. https://t.co/0TqPNMGJT9 pic.twitter.com/eReSbqQO9T — Ben White (@benabyad) July 4, 2018

Israeli forces had demolished a pool used for gathering drinking water in the Jordan Valley on Wednesday.

Israel confiscates water pipes in Jordan Valley https://t.co/Qw4dwDeNQs pic.twitter.com/O3EqkGweL5 — KhamakarPress (@KhamakarPress) July 6, 2018

The Jordan Valley forms a third of the occupied West Bank, with 88 percent of its land is classified as Area C – under full Israeli military control.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)