Israel Confiscates Water Pipes in Jordan Valley

July 7, 2018 Blog, News
Israeli forces confiscated metres of water pipes in the Jordan Valley. (Photo: Activestills.org)

Israeli forces confiscated meters of water pipes in the Bardalla village in the northern occupied West Bank yesterday morning.

Activist Aaref Daraghmeh said that Israel continues to carry out assaults and violations against residents of Bardalla confiscating and destroying the village’s water sources in an attempt to force its residents out.

Israeli forces had demolished a pool used for gathering drinking water in the Jordan Valley on Wednesday.

The Jordan Valley forms a third of the occupied West Bank, with 88 percent of its land is classified as Area C – under full Israeli military control.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

