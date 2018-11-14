Israel: Defence Minister Lieberman Resigns over Gaza Ceasefire

Avigdor Lieberman, Israel's Defence Minister. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman announced on Wednesday that he was resigning from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in protest against a Gaza truce.

Announcing his decision, which takes effect 48 hours after he puts it in writing, Lieberman deemed Tuesday’s Egyptian-mediated deal with the Hamas movement in Gaza “a capitulation to terror”.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)

