Israel Delivers Demolition Notices to 13 Residential Structures in Jerusalem

The Israeli municipality of Jerusalem delivered demolition notices to residential structures in the Issawiya neighborhood yesterday.

Muhammad Abu Al-Hummus, a member of a local follow-up committee, said that joint teams from the Israeli municipality and police raided the neighborhood and delivered demolition notices for 13 residential structures, under the pretext that they were built without the necessary building permits.

Israel delivers demolition notices to 13 homes in Jerusalem | RTNews24 Read more https://t.co/lIDbk4QJVP pic.twitter.com/qrVME1lCuI — RTNews24 (@rtnews24en) April 11, 2019

Abu Al-Hummus pointed out that some of the buildings were erected more than 15 years ago.

Some of the buildings were identified as belonging to the Mahmoud, Hamdan, Darwish, and Al-Zaatari families.

Abu Al-Hummus added that the Israeli municipality inspector took pictures of dozens of buildings and homes in the neighborhood.

Israel uses the pretext of building without a permit to carry out demolitions of Palestinian-owned homes on a regular basis.

Occupation authorities rarely grant Palestinians permits to build in occupied East Jerusalem.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)