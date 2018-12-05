Israel Demolishes a Palestinian School in West Bank

Israeli Army routinely raids Palestinian schools in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via MEMO)

Israeli occupation forces this morning demolished a primary school located near Al-Samou’ town south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), Wafa News Agency reported.

The school of seven mobile classrooms was built in the herding community of Seimya, to ease the journey to school for children who endure long walks to Al-Samou’ town, it had not yet been opened for teaching.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education gave the name “Al-Tahaddi 13” to the school, translated as “the school of challenge”. This was the thirteenth such school in “Area C” communities across occupied West Bank which are endangered by the Israeli occupation’s military measures.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the demolition, saying it is part of the continuous crimes of the Israeli occupation against Palestinian people. It added that this another measure through which Israel is forcibly transferring Palestinians from “Area C”.

This is not the first school of Al-Tahaddi chain to be demolished by occupation forces in Hebron.

Israeli occupation authorities yesterday demolished two Palestinian houses in occupied East Jerusalem. The houses, located in Jabal Al-Mukabber and Sur Baher towns, were uninhabited. In November alone, Israeli occupation authorities demolished 30 Palestinian structures in occupied East Jerusalem.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

