Israel Demolishes a Palestinian School in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces this morning demolished a primary school located near Al-Samou’ town south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), Wafa News Agency reported.

The school of seven mobile classrooms was built in the herding community of Seimya, to ease the journey to school for children who endure long walks to Al-Samou’ town, it had not yet been opened for teaching.

Israeli occupation forces demolish the "Challenge 13" school in Kherbet Simia village, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, today. pic.twitter.com/VXh6ZbezWg — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 5, 2018

The Palestinian Ministry of Education gave the name “Al-Tahaddi 13” to the school, translated as “the school of challenge”. This was the thirteenth such school in “Area C” communities across occupied West Bank which are endangered by the Israeli occupation’s military measures.

"The threat of home demolition is an ever-present danger for Palestinians in the Jordan Valley, part of the so-called Area C of the occupied West Bank over which Israel maintains full military and civil control." | https://t.co/v6xB1sOxJ0 pic.twitter.com/u5fsRA5ccx — Palestine PLO-DPDP (@PLO_DPDP) November 7, 2018

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the demolition, saying it is part of the continuous crimes of the Israeli occupation against Palestinian people. It added that this another measure through which Israel is forcibly transferring Palestinians from “Area C”.

This is not the first school of Al-Tahaddi chain to be demolished by occupation forces in Hebron.

Palestinian boy sits on a chair with a national flag as Israeli authorities demolish a school site in the village of Yatta, south of the West Bank city of Hebron.#Palestine

📷 Hazem Bader pic.twitter.com/RD8DEG1Oke — sheer_iran (@sheriran95) July 12, 2018

Israeli occupation authorities yesterday demolished two Palestinian houses in occupied East Jerusalem. The houses, located in Jabal Al-Mukabber and Sur Baher towns, were uninhabited. In November alone, Israeli occupation authorities demolished 30 Palestinian structures in occupied East Jerusalem.

