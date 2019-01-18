Israel Demolishes Home of Palestinian Prisoner

Israel has carried out hundreds of punitive house demolitions over the years. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Israeli forces blew up the family home of an injured Palestinian prisoner.

Locals reported that Israeli forces raided the Ruqaa area in Yatta City in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil), and demolished the family home of Khalil Youssef Jabbarin, 17, using explosives.

Israeli forces had raided Jabbarin’s home on predawn Friday, forced residents to evacuate the 3-floor house before blowing up the third floor of the house.

Jabbarin was shot, injured and imprisoned by Israeli forces, on September 16, 2018, after carrying out a stabbing attack near the illegal Israeli settlement of Gush Etzion, near Hebron, reportedly killing an Israeli settler.

Israeli forces had raided Jabbarin’s home on Wednesday, took footage of the house in preparation to carry out the demolition.

The family had received a demolition order in December 2018, allowing them until January 2 to appeal the order.

Israel always demolishes family homes of Palestinians, who were allegedly involved in attacking Israelis as part of its collective punishment policy against the Palestinian people.

Israel has come under harsh condemnation over the past several years for its response to attacks committed by Palestinians on Israelis, which rights groups have said amounted to “collective punishment” on family members and entire communities in a clear violation of international law.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

