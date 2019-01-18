Israel Demolishes Home of Palestinian Prisoner

Israeli forces blew up the family home of an injured Palestinian prisoner.

Locals reported that Israeli forces raided the Ruqaa area in Yatta City in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil), and demolished the family home of Khalil Youssef Jabbarin, 17, using explosives.

Israeli forces demolished on Friday the West Bank home of Yata near Hebron, of a Palestinian accused of the fatal September stabbing of an Israeli-American, witnesses told AFP.#Palestinian #Israel https://t.co/LbL7ZqzCxm — Randa HABIB (@RandaHabib) January 18, 2019

Israeli forces had raided Jabbarin’s home on predawn Friday, forced residents to evacuate the 3-floor house before blowing up the third floor of the house.

Jabbarin was shot, injured and imprisoned by Israeli forces, on September 16, 2018, after carrying out a stabbing attack near the illegal Israeli settlement of Gush Etzion, near Hebron, reportedly killing an Israeli settler.

Critics have denounced Israel's policy of home demolitions, saying it is a form of collective punishment that makes families homeless and can provoke further violence https://t.co/BVk6lMVIpa — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) January 18, 2019

Israeli forces had raided Jabbarin’s home on Wednesday, took footage of the house in preparation to carry out the demolition.

The family had received a demolition order in December 2018, allowing them until January 2 to appeal the order.

Israel blows-up the 3rd-floor home of a Palestinian teenage boy it shot and wounded, leaving all 12 members of his family homeless #BDS https://t.co/konnZ8FwVk — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) January 18, 2019

Israel always demolishes family homes of Palestinians, who were allegedly involved in attacking Israelis as part of its collective punishment policy against the Palestinian people.

Israel has come under harsh condemnation over the past several years for its response to attacks committed by Palestinians on Israelis, which rights groups have said amounted to “collective punishment” on family members and entire communities in a clear violation of international law.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)