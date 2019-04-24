Israel Denies Palestinian Prisoners Visits by Lawyers

April 24, 2019
Israel employs administrative detention extensively and routinely, even against Palestinian children. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Israel Prison Services (IPS) yesterday prevented lawyers from visiting five Palestinian prisoners who are on hunger strike in protest against their administrative detention, the PLO’s Committee of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners said.

IPS, according to the committee, intentionally carried out a series of “oppressive” measures against the hunger strikers, including putting them in solitary confinement.

The committee warned of the deterioration of the detainees’ health of the hunger strikers in light of the continuous escalation by the IPS against them.

It said the IPS would be fully responsible should the prisoners’ health suffer as a result of the oppressive measures taken against them.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

