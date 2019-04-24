Israel Denies Palestinian Prisoners Visits by Lawyers

Israel Prison Services (IPS) yesterday prevented lawyers from visiting five Palestinian prisoners who are on hunger strike in protest against their administrative detention, the PLO’s Committee of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners said.

#Israel denies five Palestinian prisoners their right to meet their lawyers as a punitive measure to force them end hunger strike. #Palestine https://t.co/k40uiVQPBv — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 23, 2019

IPS, according to the committee, intentionally carried out a series of “oppressive” measures against the hunger strikers, including putting them in solitary confinement.

The committee warned of the deterioration of the detainees’ health of the hunger strikers in light of the continuous escalation by the IPS against them.

Palestinian journalist Mohammed al-Qiq entered Israeli prison weighing 99 kilogrammes; by the time he ended his hunger strike, he was only 45kgs. This is his story — #AJOpinion, by @ramzybaroud & Fayha Shalash https://t.co/pHAaEhvDGp — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 24, 2019

It said the IPS would be fully responsible should the prisoners’ health suffer as a result of the oppressive measures taken against them.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)